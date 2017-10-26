‘As if it never happened’: Judge wipes fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher from white cop’s record

Bob Brigham 26 Oct 2017 at 15:37 ET

Oklahoma District Judge William LaFortune on Wednesday sealed documents involving the fatal shooting of a black citizen by a white officer in September of 2016.

As documented by disturbing video, Terence Crutcher had his hands in the air when he was fatally shot by former Tulsa Police Department officer Betty Jo Shelby.

Crutcher was unarmed; Shelby was acquitted.

“It was not apparent at any angle from any point that he lunged, came toward, aggressively attacked, or made any sudden movements that would have been considered a threat or life-threatening toward the officer,” Pastor Rodney Goss of Morning Star Baptist Church explained at the time.

“As if getting acquitted in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher wasn’t enough, the record of former Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby has been wiped clean as if it never happened,” The Grio explained. “Outside of government and law enforcement officials, agencies would also be unable to see the case on a background check.”

Following the acquittal, twelve jurors wrote a letter to Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan saying Shelby is unfit to be a patrol officer. Frustrated with administrative duty, Shelby resigned from the Tulsa Police Department, only to be hired by the neighboring Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch the graphic video of Terence Crutcher’s death: