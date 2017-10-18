At least two Gold Star families never heard from Trump — and a third still waiting for call

President Donald Trump takes a moment before taking the stage during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 29, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

The relatives of at least two slain soldiers say they’ve never received a phone call or letter from President Donald Trump, despite his boasts to the contrary.

Trump claimed Monday that he’d personally consoled the family of every military service member who died during his presidency, and suggested that his predecessors did not do.

But the families of two slain soldiers killed since Inauguration Day told the Associated Press they had not heard from the president, and another family said they had received a letter but no call.

Extensive documentary evidence exists that shows Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush contacted the relatives of slain troops during their time in the White House.

Trump made the accusations after he was asked why nearly two weeks had passed before he called the families of four troops killed in a terrorist ambush in Niger.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) was asked about Trump’s comments to the widow of Sgt. David Johnson, and she said the president told the pregnant woman her soldier husband had signed up for that risk.