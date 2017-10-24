Bill O’Reilly dumped by talent agency after revelation of $32 million harassment settlement

Fox News host Bill O'Reilly (Fox News/screen grab)

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly had been dumped by the talent agency UTA, which is distancing itself from the right-wing provocateur after the New York Times revealed on Saturday that he paid a $32 million settlement over sexual harassment allegations.

The Hollywood Reporter said on Tuesday that UTA contacted O’Reilly on Monday evening and informed him that he will no longer be a client when his contract runs out at the end of 2017.

O’Reilly has long been a client of N.S. Bienstock Agency, which was bought by UTA in 2014. His spokesman attorney Mark Fabiani told the Reporter on Tuesday that O’Reilly has already signed with another management agency.

“Bill has already lined up new representation,” Fabiani insisted, although he declined to name the agency that was willing to take on O’Reilly, who has been known since 2004 to be a sexual predator.

The Smoking Gun published documents from O’Reilly v. Mackris, which detailed O’Reilly’s campaign of sexualized bullying against producer Andrea Mackris. Mackris said O’Reilly relentless pressured her for sex and called her during off hours while masturbating and penetrating himself with a vibrator.

O’Reilly personally paid $32 million to Fox News analyst Lis Wiehl over sex harassment claims. He maintains that the multiple claims of sexual harassment against him are an orchestrated campaign by the “liberal media” to silence him.

Media critic David Zurawick said O’Reilly has been “marginalized” like former Fox News host Glenn Beck, whose meteoric rise to the top of the right-wing media industry has been followed by an even more astonishing fall as his media empire folds in itself and collapses.