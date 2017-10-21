Quantcast

Fox News signed ex-anchor Bill O’Reilly to new contract one month after he settled $32 million sexual harassment claim: report

Tom Boggioni

21 Oct 2017 at 14:11 ET                   
Bill O'Reilly, Fox News screengrab

Fired Fox News host Bill O’Reilly made a $32 million settlement to a woman who accused him of sexual harassment one month before the network re-upped his contract, reports The New York Times.

According to the report, two people briefed on the matter said 21st Century Fox — the parent company of Fox News — were aware of the complaint and settlement made by O’Reilly, which had been brought against the anchor by a Fox analyst.

The complaint alleged O’Reilly engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and a non-consensual sexual relationship and was settled for $32 million in January.

According to the report, 21st Century Fox nonetheless offered a four-year contract extension worth $25 million to O’Reilly in February of this year — only for the now-former ex-Fox to be ushered out the door in April.

You can read the whole New York Times report here.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
