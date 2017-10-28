Billionaire GOP donor trashes ‘awful’ Trump: ‘He’s a threat to democracy’

FILE PHOTO: Faith leaders place their hands on the shoulders of U.S. President Donald Trump as he takes part in a prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

At an investment conference in New York last week, several influential billionaires made their feelings about President Donald Trump known, with one major GOP donor lamenting the state of the country saying it has become “awful” under the current White House inhabitant.

In a speech documented by New York magazine (via The Hill), billionaire hedge fund manager Seth Klarman — CEO of the Baupost Group — told assembled attendees that Trump is a “threat to democracy.”

“The president is a threat to democracy. He has attacked journalists and he’s threatening to take away NBC’s license,” Klarman can be heard saying in audio recorded at the Robin Hood Investment Conference. “He’s attacking judges. He’s violating all sorts of democratic norms, from the emoluments clause to questioning the election and threatening to lock up his opponent. People don’t focus on this but Nazi Germany had a constitution before Hitler came to power and at the end of the war they had the exact same constitution. It lasted all the way through, but democracy didn’t.”

“The country is getting divided, whether it’s immigrants, whether it’s transgender people, whether it’s blacks, whether it’s Mexicans. It’s awful,” he lamented.

Klarman wasn’t the only billionaire speaker who is not a fan of Trump.

Billionaire real estate mogul Barry Sternlicht, who boasted that he has golfed with Trump, is unimpressed with his golfing buddy as president.

“I expected him to go to the middle, because I thought he wanted to be great,” he explained in a recording that was supposed to be off the record.. “I played [golf] with Donald Trump and his golf game is like his presidency. He’s amusing as my friend, but he’s not very amusing as president of the United States. And I’m a Republican.”