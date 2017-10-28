Quantcast

‘Buh-bye freak!’: Users rejoice that Twitter has permanently banned Roger Stone

David Ferguson

28 Oct 2017 at 21:01 ET                   
Roger Stone speaks to a reporter at LAX (Screen capture)

On Saturday, Twitter permanently banned Republican “dirty tricks” operative Roger Stone after he made threats against CNN personnel in a bonkers meltdown on Friday night, The Hollywood Reporter said.

After CNN announced on Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has filed the first charges in his investigation into President Donald Trump’s improper dealings with Russia, Stone went on a spittle-flecked, profane rampage, attacking CNN’s Ana Cabrera and Don Lemon, as well as Eugene Robinson from The Washington Post.

On Saturday, Twitter suspended Stone permanently. Friday’s barrage of threats and profanity was the last straw in a series of unhinged attacks on other users by Stone.

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
