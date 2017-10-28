‘Buh-bye freak!’: Users rejoice that Twitter has permanently banned Roger Stone

Roger Stone speaks to a reporter at LAX (Screen capture)

On Saturday, Twitter permanently banned Republican “dirty tricks” operative Roger Stone after he made threats against CNN personnel in a bonkers meltdown on Friday night, The Hollywood Reporter said.

After CNN announced on Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has filed the first charges in his investigation into President Donald Trump’s improper dealings with Russia, Stone went on a spittle-flecked, profane rampage, attacking CNN’s Ana Cabrera and Don Lemon, as well as Eugene Robinson from The Washington Post.

On Saturday, Twitter suspended Stone permanently. Friday’s barrage of threats and profanity was the last straw in a series of unhinged attacks on other users by Stone.

It's kind of sad that Roger Stone can't see twitter world celebrating the end of his hateful rhetoric. — Pamela Walker (@pamelarwalker) October 29, 2017

Roger Stone has exceeded his lifetime character limit of bile and insults https://t.co/Is0BXTChJd — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) October 28, 2017

Well, if Trump supporters stopped threatening others & encouraging violence maybe they wouldn't be suspended so much. pic.twitter.com/xoS5xWbrSU — PebblesJ (@MadisonJourdan) October 29, 2017

After the Roger Stone debacle tonight I’m about 70% sure he’s getting arrested on Monday. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) October 29, 2017

It's Mueller Time. But party responsibly. Don't Tweet while Stoned. Roger and out …. https://t.co/dZSSvjMIMG — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 28, 2017

#GetMeRogerStone! Sorry, Roger Stone has been suspended from twitter. Can we interest you in another unhinged asshole? — Scott SprinGrrArgh (@scott_springer) October 29, 2017

So Twitter finally cut Roger Stone off his tweet supply, huh? pic.twitter.com/drqqcI4ukC — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 28, 2017

BREAKING: @RogerJStoneJR has just been banned from Twitter, endin' the months-long debate if Roger will have Twitter privileges in prison. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 28, 2017

ROGER STONE MIGHT HAVE JUST BEEN PERMANENTLY BANNED FROM TWITTER ON INDICTMENT WEEKEND!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Hdqtq3RRrp — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) October 28, 2017

Coming on Twitter to see Roger Stone permanently suspended like pic.twitter.com/37J7s2vtNC — Lex ⛾ (@alexis_olita) October 28, 2017

Hahahaha There is a twitter karma god!!!

Roger Stone's Twitter account suspended https://t.co/aoUtBSayyD — Genevieve (@GenDesignInc) October 29, 2017

When you go to @RogerJStoneJr, you get this message! I guess cussing out & threatening violence against multiple people is a Twitter no-no. pic.twitter.com/XtGxmzp6vi — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 28, 2017