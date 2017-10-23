Chicago moms push back after anonymous racist calls their black nanny a ‘rebellion’ against Trump

Dismayed black woman (Shutterstock)

Two Chicago mothers are planning a community play date in response to an anonymous letter complaining about their black nanny.

The unstamped letter was dropped last week in the mailbox of Heather DeJonker’s West Town home, and suggested the nanny was a sign of “rebellion” against President Donald Trump, reported DNA Info.

The letter says it’s “amusing” that DeJonker is “trying to rebel against the greatest leader this country has ever seen” by hiring Ferrai Pickett, who has a degree in early childhood education and plans to teach preschool or kindergarten.

“Honestly, you need to fire her because otherwise it looks like she is your modern-day mammy,” warns the letter, which is signed “Concerns Ukrainian Village Moms.” “Please take heed to the advice being shared in this letter, find a new nanny. We do not need an infestation in our community.”

Pickett began watching DeJonker’s daughter in August 2014, and started caring for Maria Ippolito’s children starting in January 2015.

The nanny sometimes brings her 9-year-old nephew and 6-year-old niece to play with the other children, and they often hold hands while walking together in their neighborhood.

DeJonker and Ippolito, along with Pickett, decided to invite their neighbors to a “Stand Up to Hate” play date, this week at a community park.

“We were all absolutely sickened by this, but luckily most of the community has rallied around us and our babysitter,” the women wrote in a Facebook post promoting the event. “As a group, we decided that we need to do more.”

Pickett said she considered quitting when she learned of the letter, but decided to use the incident as a teaching lesson.

“I remembered I have little ears listening to my every word. Little eyes watching my every move. Little hearts filled with love. Little brains thirsty for knowledge,” Pickett said. “So why be angry and lash out when this person isn’t the first, last, or only racist.”

Police said they’re not investigating the letter as a hate crime because no threats were made, but another resident received a letter from the same group in May that recommended “pro-white” podcasts and YouTube channels, along with links to Holocaust denial websites.