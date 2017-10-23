‘Chocolate and blood all over’: Off-duty NYC cop goes on a rampage in a Connecticut Godiva shop

Video of an incident at a Godiva shop at the Stamford Town Center in Stamford, Connecticut shows a woman who identified herself as a New York City police officer threatening violence against employees.

According to the Stamford Advocate, Amanda Villafane, a 30-year-old probationary officer, became enraged after she, her mother and her companion had to force open the door of the shop. According to the employees, the door was closed because they were preparing to close the store.

In the video, Villafane takes “off her jacket as though she was going to start fighting someone” due to the perceived disrespect to her mother. As tensions escalate, Villafane can be heard saying “I will knock you the f*ck out” to one of the employees.

When the officer and her companion, Christopher Salvatore of Staten Island, noticed Ralph Jimenez (the brother of one of the employees) was filming, Salvatore punched him.

According to Stamford police Sgt. Robert Shawinsky, officers “found chocolate and blood all over the floor” when they arrived on the scene. Villafane was reportedly taken to the ground and handcuffed due to her rage at her arresting officers. She was charged with “resisting arrest, threatening, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct,” and Salvatore received similar charges.

Watch video of the incident below, via Jimenez and the Advocate.