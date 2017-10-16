‘Complete bull’: CNN’s Cooper shoots down ‘blood and soil’ mantra resurrected by Charlottesville white supremacists

Anderson Cooper (Photo: screen capture)

Responding to Sen. John McCain’s Liberty Medal acceptance speech rebuking the “blood and soil” ideology of white supremacists who support President Donald Trump, CNN host Anderson Cooper briefly shared his own thoughts on the infamous anti-Semitic phrase.

“We live in a land made of ideals, not ‘blood and soil,'” McCain said during his speech that appeared pointed at Trump and his ousted chief strategist, Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon.

“I do think there’s a fundamental question about what is an American? Is it about the ‘blood and soil?’ Is America a place basically for people who are white, who are European?” The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis said on Cooper’s panel. “Or is it about an idea? Is it people who embrace the Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal?”

Informing his panel that they had to take a break, Cooper offered an aside about the concept that the country supposedly “belongs” to white Americans.

“The idea,” Cooper said, “with ‘blood and soil’ that it’s white people whose blood has been spilt in this country and is soaked into the soil…it’s just complete bull.”

Watch Cooper take down the “blood and soil” argument of white supremacists below, via CNN.