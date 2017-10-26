Cops arrest girl who attacked teen holding infant — but only after disturbing video posted on Facebook
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A disturbing video is doing the rounds online in which a group of teenage girls can be seen attacking a 16-year-old and her six-month-old baby. In relation to the case, a teenage girl, who was part of the group that brutally attacked Janie McCoy and her child, was taken into custody on Tuesday, CBS-affiliated news station…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion