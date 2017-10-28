Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Counter-protestor hilariously trolls Shelbyville white supremacists with offer of free genetic testing: ‘It will be great’

Tom Boggioni

28 Oct 2017 at 15:15 ET                   
Shelbyville neo_Nazi rally -- screen capture via Twitter

A group of white supremacists and neo-Nazi’s chanting ” White lives matter” were greeted by a much larger group of counter-protesters in Shelbyville Tennessee on Saturday, who made a generous offer.

According to the HuffPost,  police decked out in riot gear also attended the rally, keeping the two warring factions on opposite sides of the street where the two groups shouted at each other on the cloudy afternoon.

The report notes that the white nationalists raised their arms in Nazi salutes while chanting, “blood and soil’ and white lives matter.”

The black-clad neo-Nazi’s also brandished shields and flags at the counter-protestors who were kept on the other side of the street, chanting right back at them.

In video uploaded to Twitter by the HuffPost’s Christopher Mathias, the nationalists receive an offer from a counter-protestor using a sound system.

“Hey, I’d like to make an offer to you guys,” the unidentified man can be heard in the video. “Free genetic testing, for every one of you. I know you aren’t used to talking about it on your Facebook forum, but you can have free genetic testing and it will be great.”

Watch the video below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
NY man won’t take down ‘Trump – burn in Hell’ Halloween decorations after neighbor tells him to to go back to his country
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+