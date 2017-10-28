Counter-protestor hilariously trolls Shelbyville white supremacists with offer of free genetic testing: ‘It will be great’

Shelbyville neo_Nazi rally -- screen capture via Twitter

A group of white supremacists and neo-Nazi’s chanting ” White lives matter” were greeted by a much larger group of counter-protesters in Shelbyville Tennessee on Saturday, who made a generous offer.

According to the HuffPost, police decked out in riot gear also attended the rally, keeping the two warring factions on opposite sides of the street where the two groups shouted at each other on the cloudy afternoon.

The report notes that the white nationalists raised their arms in Nazi salutes while chanting, “blood and soil’ and white lives matter.”