Counter-protestor hilariously trolls Shelbyville white supremacists with offer of free genetic testing: ‘It will be great’
A group of white supremacists and neo-Nazi’s chanting ” White lives matter” were greeted by a much larger group of counter-protesters in Shelbyville Tennessee on Saturday, who made a generous offer.
According to the HuffPost, police decked out in riot gear also attended the rally, keeping the two warring factions on opposite sides of the street where the two groups shouted at each other on the cloudy afternoon.
The report notes that the white nationalists raised their arms in Nazi salutes while chanting, “blood and soil’ and white lives matter.”
The black-clad neo-Nazi’s also brandished shields and flags at the counter-protestors who were kept on the other side of the street, chanting right back at them.
In video uploaded to Twitter by the HuffPost’s Christopher Mathias, the nationalists receive an offer from a counter-protestor using a sound system.
“Hey, I’d like to make an offer to you guys,” the unidentified man can be heard in the video. “Free genetic testing, for every one of you. I know you aren’t used to talking about it on your Facebook forum, but you can have free genetic testing and it will be great.”
Watch the video below:
Competing White Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter chants and then counter-protester MC offers Nazis free genetic tests pic.twitter.com/SFBEDBuCOS
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 28, 2017