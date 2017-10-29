Democratic House Intel leader: Bob Mueller is ‘not screwing around’ in spite of ‘obstruction’ by GOP

Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-CA (Screen capture)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) — Democratic co-chairman of the House Intelligence Committee — said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is “not screwing around” in spite of Republican attempts to scuttle it.

MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt asked Swalwell what he’s expecting on Monday after Friday night’s bombshell announcement that the first charges have been filed in Mueller’s investigations.

“I think if there’s an indictment, that speaks to the seriousness of this investigation,” Swalwell said. “A grand jury’s been impaneled, important people have been questioned. He’s not screwing around.”

Hunt said that thanks to the divide between Democrats and Republicans on both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees regarding the Russia probe means people are placing “less and less significance “on the potential results of the congressional investigations.

“I hope that’s not the case,” Swalwell said, explaining that the congressional committees aren’t there to do a criminal investigation, but to tell the public how the U.S. was “so vulnerable” to the Russian attack on the 2016 election and how it can be kept from happening again.

The lack of progress, he said, is “not from a lack of trying on the Democratic side, it’s just there’s a lot of obstruction I’ve seen from colleagues that either I don’t think want to take this seriously or who see themselves as doing the president’s bidding.”

Watch the video, embedded below: