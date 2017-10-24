Devin Nunes launches his own Russia investigation — targeting Hillary Clinton

Rep. Devin Nunes (C-SPAN)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced the launch of a new congressional probe of Russian interference in the presidential election — but this time targeting Hillary Clinton.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman, who stepped away from the congressional probe of President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia, said the panel has been investigating the so-called Uranium One deal for a while.

The Hill reported last week that the FBI had been gathering evidence that Russian nuclear officials engaged in bribery and extortion before the sale was approved by the Obama administration.

Nunes said lawmakers want to know whether the FBI had been investigating and, if so, why Congress had not been briefed on the probe.