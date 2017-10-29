Quantcast

‘DO SOMETHING!’: Panicky Trump Tweets about ‘phony Trump/Russia collusion’ as Monday arrests loom

Tom Boggioni

29 Oct 2017 at 10:22 ET                   
Donald Trump (Youtube)

President Donald Trump got a later start than usual on Twitter Sunday morning, claiming that the GOP has joined him in his anger at Hillary Clinton’s supposed involvement in a dossier that still could prove damaging to the president.

According to the tweeting president, Clinton is personally responsible for the dossier that was initially financed by a conservative critic.

Writing on Twitter, Trump claimed, “Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),….”

Moments later he added, “…the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia “collusion,” which doesn’t exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s …are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!”

You can read his frenzied tweeting below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
