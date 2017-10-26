Donald Trump: I have ‘best relationship’ with China’s leader ‘because he’s called president also’

Donald Trump speaks to Fox Business (screen grab)

President Donald Trump asserted this week that he had the “best relationship” with China President Xi Jinping because they both hold the title of “president.”

“I just spoke to the president of China,” Trump told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs in an interview that aired on Wednesday. “Just spoke to him a few minutes ago.”

“He’s been given powers that nobody’s ever seen,” the president continued. “He’s a powerful man, I happen to think he’s a very good person. Now with that being said, he represents China, I represent the U.S.A. So, you know, there’s always going to be conflict.”

Trump added: “We have a very good relationship. People say we have the best relationship of any president-president, because he’s called president also. Now, some people might call him the king of China. But he’s called president.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business.