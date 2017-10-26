Quantcast

Donald Trump: I have ‘best relationship’ with China’s leader ‘because he’s called president also’

David Edwards

26 Oct 2017 at 11:04 ET                   
President Donald Trump asserted this week that he had the “best relationship” with China President Xi Jinping because they both hold the title of “president.”

“I just spoke to the president of China,” Trump told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs in an interview that aired on Wednesday. “Just spoke to him a few minutes ago.”

“He’s been given powers that nobody’s ever seen,” the president continued. “He’s a powerful man, I happen to think he’s a very good person. Now with that being said, he represents China, I represent the U.S.A. So, you know, there’s always going to be conflict.”

Trump added: “We have a very good relationship. People say we have the best relationship of any president-president, because he’s called president also. Now, some people might call him the king of China. But he’s called president.”

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
