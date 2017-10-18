Quantcast

‘Fake Melania Trump’ is the hilarious conspiracy theory 2017 has been waiting for

David Ferguson

18 Oct 2017 at 14:18 ET                   
An image of video that allegedly shows President Donald Trump with a 'body double' of First Lady Melania Trump (Scree capture)

Did President Donald Trump bring a body double of First Lady Melania to a press conference on Monday? Some internet users think so, while others are just grateful to have something to laugh about to relieve the grimness of watching Trump tee off against the family of a fallen U.S. Army Green Beret.

Twitter user Andi Wagner flagged a segment of video asking, “Is it or isn’t it Melania???”

At first glance, nothing appears to be amiss, although the first lady does seem to be nodding her head a little more than usual.

Twitter, of course, was off and running.

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
