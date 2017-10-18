‘Fake Melania Trump’ is the hilarious conspiracy theory 2017 has been waiting for

An image of video that allegedly shows President Donald Trump with a 'body double' of First Lady Melania Trump (Scree capture)

Did President Donald Trump bring a body double of First Lady Melania to a press conference on Monday? Some internet users think so, while others are just grateful to have something to laugh about to relieve the grimness of watching Trump tee off against the family of a fallen U.S. Army Green Beret.

Twitter user Andi Wagner flagged a segment of video asking, “Is it or isn’t it Melania???”

Is it or isn’t it Melania??? pic.twitter.com/1XsxXad1P5 — Andi Wagner (@prettyfunnymom) October 16, 2017

At first glance, nothing appears to be amiss, although the first lady does seem to be nodding her head a little more than usual.

Twitter, of course, was off and running.

Concerned that she is gone/missing in action…knew what she signed up for. — Corena (@corenaboo) October 18, 2017

Holy moly! It looks like a fake nose on that person. WTF? — Java Girl (@kcupjunkie) October 18, 2017

Jinkies, I noticed that too. Not as angular as the bridge on her nose either. And the hair is weird, like razored. — random facts girl. (@soychicka) October 18, 2017

Maybe he hasn't noticed yet and the real her has made a run for it… — #FixTheNBN 🌈 (@iwantmynbn) October 18, 2017

Why is Caitlyn Jenner dressed like Melania? I wonder if Donnie will ever figure out Melania escaped ? — Bonnie Pump (@Reachingnewlows) October 18, 2017

Whoever she is she does not look happy. — Haku100 🕊(Michelle) (@Haku100M) October 18, 2017

Does a pretty good bobble-head though 😉 — EnoughAlready (@purple_granma) October 18, 2017

why is there a fake Melania now why can't things just be normal — ✌Bobby McCoy✌ (@iambobbymccoy) October 18, 2017

I think it's Michael Caine — Kevin (@Crowbar57) October 18, 2017

me explaining fake melania to my conservative lutheran mom pic.twitter.com/jvRno2Qg2k — Timothy Wilder (@wilder_timothy) October 18, 2017

I'm the one that sold Fake Melania that wig — corey (@corey4evrfamous) October 18, 2017

Fake Melania is the only conspiracy theory I've ever been intrigued by — Nathan (@luvyoulikexo) October 18, 2017

she's fake because real melania is always mentally absent during these pressers. that, my friends, is willem defoe. https://t.co/25n6hwUryK — Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) October 18, 2017

My favorite part about the fake Melania story is how Trump will definitely tweet about it tomorrow morning — Radiated Boartrarian (@basquiatball) October 18, 2017

Fake Melania… welcome to the resistance — corey (@corey4evrfamous) October 18, 2017

Oh god me too. It's deliciously funny and outlandishly INSANE. Pls let it be true. #FakeMelania — Rachel Heath (@rachelheath) October 18, 2017