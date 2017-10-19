Father of fallen soldier wants to learn to use Twitter so he can call Trump ‘a damn liar’

President Donald Trump (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley.)

The father of a U.S. soldier who was killed in action says that he wants to learn to use Twitter so he can call President Donald Trump a liar.

“I said to my daughter, ‘Can you teach me to tweet, so I can tweet at the president and tell him he’s a liar?’” said Euvince Brooks to The Washington Post. “You know when you hear people lying, and you want to fight? That’s the way I feel last night. He’s a damn liar.”

Mr. Brooks lost his son Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks, 30, in a “mishap” during an engagement with ISIS forces in Iraq. He told the Post that the White House never called, in spite of Trump’s claims to the contrary.

Since their son was killed in August, Brooks said, he and his wife can’t sleep at night.

“From the day that guy was born, he was a hero to me. He was my first born, my right eye. He was everything to me,” Brooks told The New York Daily News. “He’s a hero. We did a lot of things together. Losing him was almost like losing myself.”