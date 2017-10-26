FEMA had a 100-page plan for what to do if a hurricane hit Puerto Rico — but now they’re refusing to release it

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, citing unspecified “potentially sensitive information,” is declining to release a document it drafted several years ago that details how it would respond to a major hurricane in Puerto Rico.

