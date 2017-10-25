Florida cop sent back for more training after Tasering 10-year-old while teaching gun safety

A Florida police trainee is going back to school for more training after she accidentally Tasered a friend’s 10-year-old while explaining the proper handling of weapons.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Plantation police officer Iris Stan has been staying with a friend and her two sons after being forced out of her home following Hurricane Irma.

Fearing the boys would go into her unlocked room when she wasn’t around, Stan decided to give a lesson in weapon safety that went awry as she showed them a Taser — but with her finger on the trigger.

According to the report, she gathered the boys around her and explained the danger inherent in handling a gun but ended up shooting one of the boys with her Taser as she withdrew it from her holster.

The police report states she fired two probes, striking on the 10-year-old in his right leg above and below his knee.

“My brother dropped, he ran around the bed, dropped on top of the bed and started jumping up and down,” the boy’s 13-year-old brother told Internal Affairs investigators, with the report noting that, had the probes gone deeper, the boy would have been “incapacitated until the Taser stopped emitting the electrical charge.”

According to her superiors, Stan — who was hired in January — was fatigued because she had worked eight shifts in 10 days and was frazzled after having to leave her home.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Scott Lustigman said Stan will be sent back for more training.