Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fox News political editor frets over ‘real danger’ Democrats will impeach Trump if they take Congress in 2018

Tom Boggioni

31 Oct 2017 at 17:42 ET                   
Fox News journalist Chris Stirewalt -- screen grab

Assuming he lasts that long, President Donald Trump is in danger of being impeached after the 2018 midterms if the Democrats take control on Congress, Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt warned on Tuesday.

With the White House reeling from two indictments handed down by special counsel Robert Mueller — and another aide pleading guilty to lying to the FBI — the Fox political analyst said that the Democrats see an opening to take Trump down if the GOP suffers huge losses in the next election.

Speaking with host Harris Faulkner, Stirewalt painted a portrait of a president under siege.

“There is real danger for the president lurking out there,” Stirewalt cautioned the Fox News host. “Republicans — if they lose control of Congress  — there is a very strong chance that Donald Trump will be impeached.”

“You think so?” a startled Fualkner asked.

“These are politicians,” the editor observer explained.“When Republicans impeached Bill Clinton I’m sure there were other things that the American people wished that they would have focused on, but they focused on satisfying a bloodthirsty base.”

He then speculated, “I’m sure there would be many calls among Democrats to do the same. And that is the real danger for Trump.”

Watch the video below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Russians trying to influence our elections duped Americans’: Facebook grilled by Senate Judiciary
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+