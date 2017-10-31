Georgia man arrested for threatening to kill senator who criticized Nazis idolized Dylann Roof

Dylann Roof

A Georgia man was arrested by the FBI on federal charges for making threatening interstate communications against a black senator who criticized neo-Nazis in the wake of the deadly “United the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I am going to kill that motherf*cker,” Jason Kenneth Bell of Cochran, Georgia allegedly threatened during an October 23 phone call to the Washington, DC office of Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) — the Senate’s only Republican of color. Scott was one of many Republicans who criticized Presdient Donald Trump for claiming there were “fine people” among the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville.

WMAZ reports that the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bell in March on state charges of making terroristic threats in calls to CNN’s office in Atlanta.

“Yeah he is an ignorant motherf*cker, g*dd*mn, I can’t stand that motherf*cker. Saying that neo-Nazi and white people are the problem. I am going to kill that motherf*cker,” charging documents allege Bell said.

A staffer for Sen. Scott tried to obtain the caller’s information, however the man hung up. But then, “approximately 15 minutes later” he called back and identified himself.

Bell proceeded to leave ten voice mail messages for the senator. Bell repeatedly self-identified and even provided his phone number.

“Bell has been the subject of several FBI threat assessments due to threatening phone calls he has made to various organizations, to include the NAACP and local news stations,” the charging documents allege.

Additionally, the US Capitol Police claim Bell “frequently references and praises Dylann Roof.”

Bell has complained that nobody understands him.

“US Capitol Police have contacted Bell several times…and discussed the phone calls he made to various Congressmen. Bell admitted to making the phone calls, but stated he was not violent and was only trying to have a conversation,” the charging documents explain. “Bell stated he has contacted various members of Congress regarding the ‘untruths of black victimization’ for the past six years and will continue to do so until someone finally understands him.”