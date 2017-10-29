GOP Rep. once held a 10-inch knife to John Boehner’s throat during an argument

Speaker of the House John Boehner listens to questions during a news conference (AFP)

Rep. Don Young (R-AK) once pinned Speaker of the House Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) against a wall and held a knife to his throat, said a newly-published report in Politico.

Boehner told Politico’s Tim Alberta that Young held a 10-inch knife to his throat during a heated debate about earmarks. Boehner said that he responded to Young by looking him in the eye and saying, “F*ck you,” at which point Young released him.

When contacted by Politico, Young confirmed the account as “mostly true,” but declined to say which details were inaccurate. Young pointed out that he and the Alaska congressman later became such good friends that Boehner was the best man at Young’s wedding.

In the profile, Boehner knocked departing Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) — both of whom have been mentioned as possible House Speakers should Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) be forced to step down.

“F*ck Chaffetz, f*ck Jordan,” Boehner said to Alberta. “They’re both a**holes.”

According to The Hill, Young has pulled a knife during arguments before, noting, “He reportedly pulled out a knife on the House floor in 1988 when a lawmaker introduced a bill that would have restricted logging in Alaska.”