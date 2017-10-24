GOP strategist denounces Trump’s ‘sewer Republicanism’ and the ‘sewer conservatives’ who support him

Steve Schmidt (MSNBC)

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt joined Nicole Wallace’s “Deadline: White House” on Tuesday by phone to discuss Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)’s decision to retire from office and the explosive speech he gave on the Senate floor denouncing President Donald Trump and calling on his colleagues to rebel against the reality TV star president.

“I think it is a mistake to cover these disputations between Bob Corker and Jeff Flake and Donald Trump as ‘feuds,'” said Schmidt — who worked with Wallace on Sen. John McCain’s 2008 campaign. “Jeff Flake and Bob Corker are making an emphatic point about character — and I think it ought to be put to every member of the Republican Party who holds elected federal office if they dispute that Donald Trump is a liar.”

“I think a great contest looms, you know, between this sewer Republicanism and sewer conservativism versus the traditional high ideals of both the conservative movement and the Republican Party,” he said.

