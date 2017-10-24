Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

GOP strategist denounces Trump’s ‘sewer Republicanism’ and the ‘sewer conservatives’ who support him

David Ferguson

24 Oct 2017 at 18:00 ET                   
Steve Schmidt (MSNBC)

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt joined Nicole Wallace’s “Deadline: White House” on Tuesday by phone to discuss Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)’s decision to retire from office and the explosive speech he gave on the Senate floor denouncing President Donald Trump and calling on his colleagues to rebel against the reality TV star president.

“I think it is a mistake to cover these disputations between Bob Corker and Jeff Flake and Donald Trump as ‘feuds,'” said Schmidt — who worked with Wallace on Sen. John McCain’s 2008 campaign. “Jeff Flake and Bob Corker are making an emphatic point about character — and I think it ought to be put to every member of the Republican Party who holds elected federal office if they dispute that Donald Trump is a liar.”

“I think a great contest looms, you know, between this sewer Republicanism and sewer conservativism versus the traditional high ideals of both the conservative movement and the Republican Party,” he said.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Internet torches Huckabee Sanders for criticizing ‘grandstanding on TV’ — while working for Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+