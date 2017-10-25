GOP strategist Steve Schmidt explains how Corker and Flake can make a pact with Dems and shut Trump down

MSNBC's Steve Schmidt (Screengrab)

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt on Wednesday presented an interesting opportunity for GOPers who’ve recently stood up to say they can no longer support Donald Trump, suggesting the likes of Sens. Bob Corker (R-TN) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ) can form a coalition with Democrats to take on the president’s creeping authoritarianism.

Schmidt explained that in actuality, Trump is losing support, and his base has actually gotten smaller.

“So the Republican party, such as it is—a group of nut cases screaming out to hang John McCain at their convention—they are loud, boisterous, obnoxious, mean, but they can’t project any political party,” Schmidt explained.

Specifically referencing Corker and Flake, who’ve both levied historic criticism as Trump over the past few weeks, Schmidt explained what they’re “saying with some level of directness, is that Donald Trump is unfit to be the president of the United States. He is unsteady. He is unworthy. He is not trustworthy with the nuclear codes.”

Those senators, along with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)—another ardent critic of the president—“can broker a deal that allows for conservative judges to move forward, but they can put subpoena power into the hands of people who are actually interested in doing oversight over this administration,” Schmidt said.

“They have a lot of liberty now to take direction action,” Schmidt said. “They can turn over control of the United States Senate, should they choose to do so, not necessarily to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), but to somebody who has a little less of a partisan edge to them.”

“They have significant resources over the next months to stand in opposition to this, and it may be the case that we’re seeing a moment of political realignment,” he continued. “And I’m not interested in expanding the regulatory state. I’m a traditional conservative Republican. But I care much more about democratic norms. I care about concepts of decency and rectitude amongst our officials.”

“And maybe it will be the case that there will be a coalition of people who don’t agree with each other on very much in the way of policy, but agree with each other completely on decency, on the ideals of the country, on the values of the country and the essential importance of democracy and liberty and freedom,” Schmidt opined.

