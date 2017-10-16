GOP strategist warns of ‘great danger’: Trump grows more ‘unhinged and unraveled’ every week

Joe Scarborough and Steve Schmidt (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shamed the so-called “values voters” who gave Steve Bannon a hero’s welcome over the weekend at a right-wing Christian gathering.

The Breitbart News chief and ousted White House strategist was cheered as he threatened war on the Republican Party at the Values Voter Summit, and the “Morning Joe” host questioned their principles.

“Who are these people, and what is so important to them?” Scarborough said. “What is so important to them that they would let their children see them standing up at something called a voters value summit, praising Steve Bannon? They will be known by their fruits, and Steve Bannon is what they are known by now. Donald Trump is what they are known by now.”

Scarborough said Bannon’s threats were almost certain to derail whatever is left of the president’s first-year agenda.

“Trump and Bannon continue to declare war on the Republican Party, (so) they can’t be shocked when the Republican Party and the senators there decide not to vote for his latest stupid idea,” he said.

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt said the president’s own party nearly always lost seats in midterm elections, and he said a Democratic majority in the House put Trump at risk of impeachment.

“It would seem to me if you are sitting around Donald Trump, the last thing in the world you would want to have is House Democrats with subpoena power and investigative power over this administration, but we may well see that coming,” Schmidt said.

Scarborough has already left the GOP, and Schmidt said last week he’s not quite ready to follow — but he blasted his party for abandoning whatever political principles they had left.

“Look, we’ve seen the hollowing out of the Republican Party intellectually (and) the destruction of the conservative movement play out over many years,” Schmidt said. “I think we’re at the end stage of it now. We have a political party that is unmoored from any type of principle. You could hold a gun to my head, and I couldn’t tell you what the party stands for, what the policies are.”

Schmidt blasted Republicans for voting on a health care bill they didn’t understand, proposing tax cuts that would expand the national debt and supporting the president’s “ramblings” on foreign trade and diplomacy.

“It seems like each Monday, as we start the week, the world is just a bit more dangerous, the administration a bit more unhinged, the president a bit more unraveled,” Schmidt said. “It seems that we’re moving inexorably closer to great danger in this country as a result of these policies.”