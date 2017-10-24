‘He was notorious for this’: Inside Edition reporter exposes ‘silk robe’ clad Trump-lover Steven Seagal

Katherine Heigl and Steven Seagal on the set of Under Siege 2: Dark Territory. Heigl turned sixteen during the filming of the movie. The photo was revealed during an April 2017 edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Prominent Donald Trump defender Steven Seagal is once again in hot water for his treatment of women.

Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero revealed that Seagal was wearing only a silk robe when she arrived for a private casting call at his home in Beverly Hills, Newsweek reported.

The actress had a friend accompany her to her audition. Afterwards, her manager called with the news that “Steven wants to offer you the lead” but she would have return “to his home for a private rehearsal tonight.”

She declined and did not get the lead role, instead being cast as “Blonde Beauty.”

While on set, she says the actor asked her, “would you like to go into my dressing room.”

“When I read about Harvey Weinstein, the reports of him appearing in a robe triggered me,” she said. “That’s exactly what Steven Seagal did. I found out later that he was notorious for this.”

In September, Seagal blasted NFL players protesting police injustice from Moscow. Seagal became a Russian citizen in 2016, the same year Vladimir Putin’s government is alleged to have meddled in the United States presidential election.

Putin is “one of the great living world leaders” that Seagal “would like to consider him as a brother,” the actor told a Russian state-owned newspaper in 2014.

From Moscow, Seagal blasted “enemies within” America, who are resisting embattled President Trump.

“I think that we have a really unfortunate situation in the sense that even though he was democratically elected, there are so many people out there who don’t feel that that’s the case and we have just a ton of enemies within,” Seagal told Piers Morgan. “We have these Democrats that have this whole other agenda. This whole group of leftover Obama-ites and people who feel that they should really sort of overthrow Trump and any decisions he makes, anything that he tries to do, he gets blocked so often from sort of the enemies within.

The Daily Mail broadcast audio clips from an interview with Seagal where he blasted female reporters.

“Well, I found that interestingly enough, the few times that I had a hard time, it was usually with women,” Seagal is heard saying of the difference between male and female reporters. “When somebody is on tour, a promotional tour, he’s there to talk about his film, not about who he’s f*cked or who he would like to f*ck or who his wife was with ten years ago. They should go into pornography or something else instead of journalism if they want to hear that sh*t. They’re a bunch of a**holes.”

Jenny McCarthy alleged impropriety during a casting session for Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995). In 1998, McCarthy told of Seagal demanding she take off her dress, because the movie contained nudity.

“No, there’s not, or I wouldn’t be here right now,” McCarthy says she responded. “The pages are right in front of me. There’s no nudity.”

Seagal again allegedly told her to talk off her dress.

“I just started crying and said, ‘Rent my [Playboy] video, you a**hole!’ and ran out to the car. I’m closing my car door and he grabs me and says, ‘Don’t you ever tell anybody.’ He won’t sue me or say anything because he knows it’s true.”

“If I saw him today, I would still say, ‘You’re a f*cking a**hole and I really hope you change your ways,'” McCarthy noted during the 1998 interview.

In April, Jimmy Kimmel presented Katherine Heigl with a photo taken during the filming of Under Siege 2: Dark Territory. Heigl turned 16 during filming.

Before being presented with the photo, Heigl told a story of where she shouted to be rescued from Seagal.

“My favorite was at the last day of shooting, and again, I had just turned 16 on this movie. And he said, ‘You know Katie, I got girlfriends your age.’ And I said, ‘Isn’t that illegal?’ And he said, ‘They don’t seem to mind.’ And I said, ‘Mom!’ I’m not making that up,” Heigl pledged to Kimmel.

In the movie, Heigl plays the young niece of Seagal’s character, who takes on a parental role after the death of his character’s brother.

Watch Heigl on Jimmy Kimmel Live: