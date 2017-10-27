Homeowner refuses to take down hanging man, says ‘it’s not racially motivated’
ALLOWAY TWP. — The owner of the house that has the Halloween figure of a scarecrow with a burlap sack hanging from a noose is not going to take it down. Phillip Gannon of Alloway Township has had the prop displayed on the house on Greenwich Street, just off Main Street in the Salem County town for the past three years.
