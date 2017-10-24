Huckabee Sanders peddles Washington Post story hours after sneering at reporter for using it as source

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders (Screenshot)

At Tuesday afternoon’s White House press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized a reporter for asking about a story from The Washington Post, then four hours later, she retweeted a story from that same paper encouraging people to read it.

The White House has maligned every news organization in the country as “fake news” except for the Fox News Channel, which reliably produces pro-Trump propaganda on a daily basis.

A reporter confronted Sanders on Tuesday about the Trump administration’s contention that Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) is responsible for the Iran nuclear deal, which is verifiably false, earning a “4 Pinocchios” rating from the Post‘s fact checking team.

“As I’ve said many times before,” Sanders said, “I wouldn’t use The Washington Post as my source, Jeff. You should know better than that.”

Four hours was precisely enough time for Sanders to forget her own advice, however, when she retweeted a link to a Washington Post story revealing that the Steele dossier was partially funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.