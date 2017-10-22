‘Hypocrisy much?’: Don Lemon, Joy Reid and other media stars ruthlessly mock O’Reilly and Fox News
CNN anchor Don Lemon didn’t hold back on Saturday when he found out that Fox News paid out $32 million to a woman who accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment just a month before the network renewed O’Reilly’s contract in February.
The Hill said that Lemon tweeted, “Brought to you from the network that constantly criticizes other networks on morals & integrity. Hypocrisy much?”
Brought to you from the network that constantly criticizes other networks on morals & integrity. Hypocrisy much? @FoxNews @BillOReilly https://t.co/hkNnAX2tUt
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) October 21, 2017
O’Reilly complained noisily about the revelations made public by The New York Times, calling it a “smear,” and directed readers to his own website for “the verifiable truth.”
Yet another smear article on me. https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C has the verifiable truth. Please check it out. https://t.co/rGdVIF3SDD
— Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 21, 2017
Joy Reid checked him.
Let me guess: you just had $32 million lying around and decided to give it to a nice lady you totally didn't sexually assault… https://t.co/Z1UROaAZbv
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 22, 2017
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle raised a pertinent question:
Show of hands pls…Amy I the only one who can’t stop wondering what EXACTLY someone would have 2do2 warrant a $32MILLION DOLLAR SETTLEMENT?
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) October 22, 2017
Nobody pays $32m for false allegations – nobody https://t.co/qB3njcHHuy
— Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) October 21, 2017
CNN’s Jake Tapper did the math:
O'Reilly attorney: Fox has paid close to $100M in settlements to dozens of women lodging complaints against scores of male employees https://t.co/G9IdPVaMgw
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 21, 2017
At least $32 million of that BEFORE they re-signed Bill O'Reilly to a new $25 million contract. https://t.co/VGUrGpm7ps
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 22, 2017
And someone else brought up this classic piece of career advice from earlier this year:
The lesson Bill O’Reilly learned, albeit too late, is a serial sex abuser must know when to quit TV and run for president.
— Stanley Cohen (@StanleyCohenLaw) April 19, 2017