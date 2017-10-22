Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Don Lemon, Joy Reid and other media stars ruthlessly mock O’Reilly and Fox News

David Ferguson

22 Oct 2017 at 00:04 ET                   
MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon (Composite image)

CNN anchor Don Lemon didn’t hold back on Saturday when he found out that Fox News paid out $32 million to a woman who accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment just a month before the network renewed O’Reilly’s contract in February.

The Hill said that Lemon tweeted, “Brought to you from the network that constantly criticizes other networks on morals & integrity. Hypocrisy much?”

O’Reilly complained noisily about the revelations made public by The New York Times, calling it a “smear,” and directed readers to his own website for “the verifiable truth.”

Joy Reid checked him.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle raised a pertinent question:

CNN’s Jake Tapper did the math:

And someone else brought up this classic piece of career advice from earlier this year:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump vs. Trump: Alec Baldwin jokes about running for president in 2020 and Twitter says ‘DO IT!’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+