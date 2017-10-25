‘I’m so proud’: Donald Trump tells Lou Dobbs he invented ‘fake news’

Donald Trump (CNN/screen grab)

In his Wednesday night interview with Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs, President Donald Trump claimed that he invented “fake news” and took pride in the contribution he believes he’s made to society by doing so.

“I have come up with some pretty good names for people,” said the former reality TV game show host. “I think one of the best names is — you know I really started this whole fake news thing. Now they’ve turned it around and now they’re calling stories put out by Facebook fake, they’re fake. What could be more fake then CBS, and NBC, and ABC and CNN?”

He said that one of his greatest achievements since entering the presidential race in 2015 has been eroding trust in the media.

“I’m so proud I have been able to convince people how fake it is,” he said.

In fact, as Reuters reported earlier this month, a poll by Reuters/Ipsos found that Americans trust the media more since Trump took office.

“The poll of more than 14,300 people found that the percentage of adults who said they had a ‘great deal’ or ‘some’ confidence in the press rose to 48 percent in September from 39 percent last November,” the news agency said.

