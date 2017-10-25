Jake Tapper shows gross clip-reel of Trump being ‘uncivil’ – GOP panelist says it’s all ‘out of context’

Trump mocks disabled reporter (Photo: Screen capture)

After President Donald Trump alleged that the press is to blame for making him look “uncivil,” CNN’s Jake Tapper collected a set of videos.

In the supercut, Trump is seen talking about how he would approve waterboarding. “You bet your ass,” Trump said at a 2016 rally. In another clip, Trump calls something “political bullsh*t” and CNN showed the time he talked about bombing “the sh*t” out of ISIS. When Trump announced for president, he talked about Latino immigrants coming in bringing drugs and crime. Trump also called them “rapists.” Tapper even brought up the little names that Trump had for political opponents such as “Lyin’ Ted Cruz,” “Little Marco,” “Liddle Bob Corker” and “Crooked Hillary.”

Republican pundit Paris Dennard explained allegations of incivility on it being in the heat of the moment of a campaign, where civility is apparently not necessary. As president, Dennard explained that Trump has been much better. However, it doesn’t account for the attacks on Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Sen. Bob Corker (R-PA), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the media, Democrats in general as well as specific commentators.

Tapper said that he could very easily have put together a montage of tweets since Trump was president that would look remarkably similar.

Democratic commentator Symone Sanders agreed with Tapper, saying that at some point Trump is going to have to have to stop blaming everyone other than himself.

Watch the full supercut and commentary below: