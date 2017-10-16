Josh Duggar loses lawsuit against tabloid and officials who revealed his child molestation scandal

Josh Duggar (CNS News)

A federal judge dismissed nearly all of Josh Duggar’s complaints against Arkansas officials who released police reports related to sex abuse claims against him a decade earlier.

U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks also dismissed a complaint filed by Duggar’s sisters against the publisher of In Touch Weekly magazine, reported Arkansas Online.

The judge found that Duggar and his sisters did not allege that Bauer had published untruthful information, and he ruled the company had a First Amendment right to publish police reports obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request.

The ruling did not dismiss claims by the sisters against former Springdale Police Chief Kathy O’Kelley, Springdale City Attorney Ernest Cate and Maj. Rick Hoyt of the Washington County sheriff’s office.

Brooks denied their motions to be dismissed from the lawsuit, which accuses them of improperly releasing police reports that allow them to be identified as victims.

The judge said Josh Duggar was named in the In Touch article before the police documents were released, but the sisters were not identified — which he said was “fatal” to nearly all of the elder son’s claims against Springdale and Washington County officials.

Those officials have appealed Brooks’ ruling.

The Duggar family’s “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV show was canceled by TLC following the 2015 revelations of sexual abuse a decade earlier by their then-teenage son, who also lost his job with the anti-LGBT Family Research Council.

The only defendant left in Josh Duggar’s lawsuit is the Arkansas Department of Human Services, which has not been served with the complaint.