Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Liberal Redneck: The only good arrests are when ‘rich white lizard f*cks’ like Manafort are indicted

Noor Al-Sibai

30 Oct 2017 at 20:59 ET                   
"Liberal Redneck" Trae Crowder wearing a costume "prisoner" hat. Image via screengrab.

As a consummate progressive, “Liberal Redneck” Trae Crowder is typically against imprisonment — but in the case of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his “lackey” Rick Gates, he’s made an exception.

“I really do feel a little weird about how hyped I am about all this because, I mean, as a liberal redneck, typically I don’t like to see somebody catch charges,” Crowder said. “Normally it’s either another disenfranchised minority gettin’ railroaded by a system built to oppress them or, you know, it means mama’s gonna Christmas again this year. Either way, it sucks.”

“Turns out when it’s a rich white lizard f*ck” like Manafort, however, Crowder echoed Donald Trump’s old Hillary Clinton email chant: “lock him up, baby!”

“I love it,” he said, once again echoing a Trump. “I’ll throw a prosecutor parade. Can’t wait to see where this sh*t goes.”

Watch the “liberal redneck” cheer on Manafort’s indictment below.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The walls are closing in’: Trump spent day ‘fuming’ at indictments as aides walked corridors in fear
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+