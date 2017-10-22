‘Lucas is our watermelon’: Fox & Friends dresses up black child as watermelon for Halloween segment

Fox & Friends features black child dressed as watermelon (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox & Friends on Sunday featured a black child dressed as a watermelon.

During a Halloween costume segment, President Donald Trump’s favorite morning program showed off some ideas for this year’s Halloween holiday.

And while white children were dressed as robots and rainbows, one black child was forced to wear a costume that some might consider to be racially insensitive.

“Now we’re going to have some organic fruit,” the presenter announced. “Lucas is our watermelon!”

Watch the video below from Fox News.