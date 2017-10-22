Quantcast

‘Lucas is our watermelon’: Fox & Friends dresses up black child as watermelon for Halloween segment

David Edwards

22 Oct 2017 at 08:30 ET                   
Fox & Friends features black child dressed as watermelon (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox & Friends on Sunday featured a black child dressed as a watermelon.

During a Halloween costume segment, President Donald Trump’s favorite morning program showed off some ideas for this year’s Halloween holiday.

And while white children were dressed as robots and rainbows, one black child was forced to wear a costume that some might consider to be racially insensitive.

“Now we’re going to have some organic fruit,” the presenter announced. “Lucas is our watermelon!”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
