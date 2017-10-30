Manafort and Gates charged with conspiracy against the United States in 12-count indictment

Paul Manafort speaks to NBC News (screen grab)

The indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime colleague Rick Gates has been released — and it includes 12 counts, including charges of money laundering, tax evasion and conspiracy against the United States.

The indictment represents the first charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The indictment, which was released on Monday morning, accuses Manafort and Gates of engaging in a money laundering conspiracy over a span of a decade related to their work for a Kremlin-backed political party in Ukraine. Gates served as served as his deputy in the Trump campaign

“Manafort and Gates generated tens of millions of dollars in income as a result of their Ukraine work,” the indictment alleges. “In order to hide Ukraine payments from United States authorities, from approximately 2006 through at least 2016, Manafort and Gates laundered money through scores of United States and foreign corporations, partnerships and bank accounts.”

The indictment’s timeline suggests that Manafort was engaged in an illegal conspiracy even while he was serving as Trump’s campaign manager.

In total, the indictment claims Manafort laundered over $18 million that he used to buy “property, goods, and services in the United States, income that he concealed from the United States Treasury.”

Manafort and Gates were charged on Friday in the District of Columbia. The indictment was unsealed Monday morning.

Both men have surrendered to the FBI.

Read the full indictment here.