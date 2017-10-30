READ IT: Here is the full indictment against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates

Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort (Screen cap).

A federal grand jury empaneled by special counsel Robert Mueller has issued a 12-count indictment against former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

Manafort turned himself in Monday morning to the FBI, and his longtime business associate Gates was also named in the indictment.

The former campaign chairman was indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, being an unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Read the full indictment below:

Manafort-gates Indictment Filed and Redacted by RawStory on Scribd