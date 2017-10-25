Michigan locksmith fired for texting ‘f*ck that n*gger’ about black customer locked out of her home

(Photo: Shutterstock)

A Michigan locksmith is out of a job after he responded to a call to assist a black woman who was locked out of her house with a racist slur.

According to WJBK, the unidentified woman was standing by as the locksmith went to work on her door when she noticed a text message on his phone responding to the dispatcher who had asked him to give the customer a call and say he was on his way.

The locksmith, who was not named, replied, “‘F*ck that n*gger,” before adding, “…just kidding.”

“I felt so shocked,” she said. “I am concerned for my safety. The fact he is a locksmith, he can get into anything. I was afraid he could have attacked me. If you feel that way about my race, you could have done anything to me and I’m here alone. He could have done anything.”

“The vehicle was not marked, it was his own vehicle,” she added.

According to the report, the locksmith was an outside contractor working for MNY Locksmith which responded that he had been fired after they were alerted.

A spokesperson stated that the woman was also refunded her payment for the service.

You can watch the video below via WJBK: