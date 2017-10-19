Mika Brzezinski perfectly stomps GOPer who butchers her name and calls Trump lies ‘in the eye of the beholder’

Mika Brzezinski and Bill Cassidy (MSNBC/screen grab)

The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe called out Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Thursday because he suggested that President Donald Trump speaks in “hyperbole” but he never lies.

After Cassidy compared Trump’s knowledge of governing to presidencies of Dwight D. Eisenhower and Franklin D. Roosevelt, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski asked the senator about the current president’s history of making false statements.

“Hold on a second,” Brzezinski interrupted. “Senator, is it fair to say that that the president has not told the truth at times on any level, on anything? I’m not trying to get into his head, I’m trying to get into yours and understand exactly where you are coming from. Has this president ever lied?”

“This president speaks in hyperbole,” Cassidy replied as Brzezinski quietly gasped. “And hyperbole is interpreted by some as lies. And by the president, it’s interpreted as just his exaggeration. ‘The most beautiful in the world.’ Well, what’s the most beautiful in the world? That’s in the eye of the beholder. So, the president has a manner of speaking which is easily taken as a lie and the president would refute that.”

“I, frankly, don’t focus on that, Mika,” the senator said, mispronouncing Brzezinski’s name. “I kind of look at the issue before us, what is the core? And if I get distracted by, ‘Well, is the hyperbole a lie or is it not a lie.'”

“We got it,” Brzezinski quipped. “Sen. Bill Cassidy, I understand completely. Thank you very much.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough couldn’t let Cassidy’s remarks go unanswered.

According to Scarborough, “you could smear spaghetti sauce and have 3 year olds do pictures in crayon with their feet, and if you told him it was a health care bill, he would say, ‘This is the most sweeping comprehensive health care bill of all time. I will sign it now.'”

“It’s unbelievable that you had a comparison of Donald Trump to FDR, Donald Trump to Dwight Eisenhower and then a suggestion that Donald Trump just deals in hyperbole and we’re just to look the other way,” Scarborough said.

“That was a profile in courage,” Brzezinski concluded.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.