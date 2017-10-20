‘Military Dictatorships for Dummies’: Internet appalled after Huckabee Sanders says generals can’t be questioned
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday made a stunning remark about the appropriateness of questioning a four star Marine general, lambasting members of the press for pointing out Gen. John Kelly mischaracterized a 2015 speech by Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL).
“If you want to go after General Kelly, that’s up to you,” Sanders said during Friday’s press briefing. “If you want to get into a debate with the four-star Marine general, I think that’s something highly inappropriate. Go ahead.”
That comment shocked the Internet on Friday, with users pointing out her remarks were more indicative of a dictatorship than America’s constitutional democracy.
Someone’s been thumbing through “Military Dictatorships for Dummies” https://t.co/HBpcxeHVMQ
— Adam Khan (@Khanoisseur) October 20, 2017
“…debate with a 4 Star Marine General. I think that’s highly inappropriate,” said stooge working for man infamous for vilifying military. https://t.co/ySbto2KuQt
— James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) October 20, 2017
That 5 star general can go fuck himself.
Military achievement doesn’t negate using power to shit on Black women. https://t.co/356B5IkRZr
— Elon James White (@elonjames) October 20, 2017
Sarah Sanders didn’t actually mean it about how you can’t argue with a 4-star general. The problem is, she’s an idiot.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 20, 2017
when the former general is lying and shilling for a lying president, we will question, poke, probe and expose. We will do what it takes. https://t.co/j13rq0rrOA
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 20, 2017
So yes, question the fuck out of that 4 star general. He’s probably a dumbass too.
— Nando 💀 (@nandorvila) October 20, 2017
Setting the standard that it’s “highly inappropriate” to disagree with a general — even when they’re demonstrably wrong — I mean, what could possibly go wrong??
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 20, 2017
I would very much like to get into a debate with a 4-star Marine general, tbh.
— Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) October 20, 2017
Does Kelly’s identity as a retired general prevent him from having to answer questions about why he misrepresented a Congresswoman’s words? https://t.co/QuhvfDwu5m
— Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) October 20, 2017
wow so shocking Kelly’s a lying sack of shit
I mean sure he serves a lying sack of shit every day
but he’s a general
so confusing! https://t.co/pRAmOaGx5w
— Ghosty McHaunty (@JohnnyMcNulty) October 20, 2017
I actually do want to get in a debate with a retired Marine general. Because this is America.
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 20, 2017
I’m sorry I mixed up the empathy potion I put in General Kelly’s coffee with the imminent military coup potion
— Tom McKay☠⁽ˢᵏᵉᶫᵉᵗᵒᶰ⁾ (@thetomzone) October 20, 2017
.@PressSec: “If you want to get into a debate with a 4-star Marine general, I think that’s something highly inappropriate”
In what country?
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 20, 2017
I don’t know how it works in America but in my country I can also question a general. Not just some guy in a bad suit. https://t.co/ikdeGFGLUi
— Andrej Matisak (@matisaksk) October 20, 2017
if general kelly wanted to keep the respect he earned in the military he shouldnt have gone to work for a racist liar and lied for the liar
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 20, 2017
@SarahHuckabee is so fucking trash. To use Kelly’s military status to make him above reproach for his deceitful mysogynoir is pathetic. https://t.co/6IFCg5HKmx
— Lincoln A. Blades (@lincolnablades) October 20, 2017
A 4-star general is not above criticism. John Kelly lied and he deserves to be called out. https://t.co/Jwyr8qStP6
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 20, 2017
KELLY IS ALSO IN A CIVILIAN POSITION NOW. THAT’S THE WHOLE POINT. THAT’S WHY YOU DON’T APPOINT GENERALS TO THESE POSITIONS. https://t.co/NKpGYqs4dk
— Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) October 20, 2017