Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Military Dictatorships for Dummies’: Internet appalled after Huckabee Sanders says generals can’t be questioned

Elizabeth Preza

20 Oct 2017 at 16:31 ET                   
Sarah Sanders appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday made a stunning remark about the appropriateness of questioning a four star Marine general, lambasting members of the press for pointing out Gen. John Kelly mischaracterized a 2015 speech by Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL).

“If you want to go after General Kelly, that’s up to you,” Sanders said during Friday’s press briefing. “If you want to get into a debate with the four-star Marine general, I think that’s something highly inappropriate. Go ahead.”

That comment shocked the Internet on Friday, with users pointing out her remarks were more indicative of a dictatorship than America’s constitutional democracy.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s frightening’: CNN panel scorches White House claim John Kelly beyond reproach
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+