‘Military Dictatorships for Dummies’: Internet appalled after Huckabee Sanders says generals can’t be questioned

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday made a stunning remark about the appropriateness of questioning a four star Marine general, lambasting members of the press for pointing out Gen. John Kelly mischaracterized a 2015 speech by Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL).

“If you want to go after General Kelly, that’s up to you,” Sanders said during Friday’s press briefing. “If you want to get into a debate with the four-star Marine general, I think that’s something highly inappropriate. Go ahead.”

That comment shocked the Internet on Friday, with users pointing out her remarks were more indicative of a dictatorship than America’s constitutional democracy.

