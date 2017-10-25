Morning Joe rips Fox News ‘goons’ turning GOP into Trump ‘personality cult’

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Fox News “goons” for turning against staunchly conservative Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) after his rebuke of President Donald Trump.

The “Morning Joe” host pointed out that Flake had espoused Tea Party ideals before that political movement even existed, and he said Sean Hannity and other Fox News hosts couldn’t be taken seriously for claiming the senator wasn’t sufficiently conservative.

“Jeff Flake, who is supposed to be this big liberal, that some goons over at Fox News — I won’t mention his name — are attacking, Jeff Flake has a 96 percent lifetime conservative rating,” Scarborough said.

He said the Republican Party was committing “political suicide” by turning into a “personality cult” for the president.

“When Jeff Flake becomes too liberal for your party, your party is headed towards the tar pits,” Scarborough said.