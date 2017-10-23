Myeshia Johnson confirms Rep. Frederica Wilson’s account: Trump ‘couldn’t remember my husband’s name’

Myeshia Johnson talks with 'Good Morning America' (Screen cap).

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of slain U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, confirmed Rep. Frederica Wilson’s account of her phone call with President Donald Trump on Monday.

During an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Johnson said that Trump didn’t seem to know her husband’s name when he talked with her on the phone.

“He couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” Johnson said. “That’s what hurt me the most.”

Johnson told host Geroge Stephanopoulos that Trump’s words during the phone call made her feel “very upset.”

“It made me cry even worse,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Johnson raised questions about how the government handled the ambush in Niger that killed her late husband.

“I don’t know how he got killed, where he got killed or anything,” she said, while also pointing out that she has not been allowed to see her husband’s body since it was flown back to the United States.

Johnson also defended Rep. Wilson by saying that the congresswoman didn’t fabricate or exaggerate any details of her call with the president.

“Whatever she said was not fabricated,” Johnson said of Wilson. “What she said was 100 percent correct.”

When asked by Stephanopoulos if she had anything to say to Trump now, Johnson simply responded, “No, I don’t have nothing to say to him.”

