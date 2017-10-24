‘Nobody called anyone an ignorant slut’: Republican Senator proclaims meeting with Trump a success

(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump’s early-morning Twitter feud with Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) did not sabotage GOP senators’ scheduled lunch meeting with Trump on Tuesday, according to one lawmaker who attended.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told reporters after the meeting that senators and the president had frank discussions about tax reform and did not engage in insulting one another — despite the fact that Trump and Sen. Corker are still in the midst of a heated Twitter feud.

“It was a very positive meeting,” Kennedy said, per BuzzFeed reporter Paul McLeod and Yahoo News reporter Liz Goodwin. “Nobody called anyone an ignorant slut.”

Corker on Tuesday said that Trump regularly fails to tell the truth about a wide range of topics, and also accused the president of being unwilling to act in a competent fashion.

Trump responded by saying that “Liddle’ Bob Corker” was “incompetent,” while once again falsely claiming that Corker was responsible for supporting the nuclear arms deal with Iran negotiated by former President Barack Obama.