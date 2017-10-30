Pat Robertson demands Trump fire Mueller and pardon everyone: ‘This whole thing has to be shut down!’

Pat Robertson (Screen shot)

A deeply concerned Pat Robertson implored President Donald Trump to make the whole Russian investigation go away by firing special counsel Robert Mueller and giving a blanket pardon to everyone who is being scrutinized by the FBI and congressional investigators.

In video captured by Right Wing Watch, the 700 Club founder lamented the news that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was indicted, saying the focus should be on “tainted” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Manafort is an easy target, if I can use that term” he began while admitting that the former Trump associate has a long history of working with foreign governments and had failed to file the proper paperwork.

“As far as the White House, not a chance,” he continued before mentioning an editorial (presumably in the Wall Street Journal) that asserted Trump has the capability to end the investigation.

“He [Trump] can grant a pardon to everybody involved in this thing if he wants to,” Robertson explained. “This whole thing has got to be shut down … He has every right to shut Mueller down and say, ‘You have gone as far as you need to and I have instructed my Justice Department to close you down.’”

“He can grant a blanket pardon for everybody involved in everything and say, ‘I pardon them all, it’s all over, case closed,’” Robertson rambled. “I think that is what he needs to do … He’s got to shut this thing down, he’s just got to.”

Watch the video below via Right Wing Watch on YouTube: