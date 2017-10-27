Pennsylvania mom admits brutally beating and choking daughter for reciting Bible verses wrong

Rhonda Shoffner

A Pennsylvania mother was sentenced for brutally beating her teenage daughter for incorrectly reciting Bible verses.

Rhonda Shoffner was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, strangulation, child endangerment and making terroristic threats, reported PennLive.

The 41-year-old Shoffner attacked her 13-year-old daughter in March, police said, after the girl failed to precisely repeat Scripture verses at their Middletown home.

According to police, Shoffner slammed the girl’s head into a bathroom wall, bit her and kicked her multiple times, then began choking the teen and threatening to kill her.

The girl said her mother had been drunk for three days prior to the attack.

Shoffner kicked her daughter out of the house, and the girl sought help at a fast food restaurant near their Genesis Court home.

The victim’s father took her to the police station, and officers arrested Shoffner.

A judge sentenced Shoffner to two and a half to five years in prison and five years of probation, and she must also undergo substance abuse counseling.

The guilty plea also covers a January incident where Shoffner hit and bit another woman during an argument in a car.