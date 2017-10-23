Protester attacked after alt-right speech relives the moment he heard his Nazi attacker yell ‘shoot em’

Somehow, the Navy veteran and anti-fascist protester who was shot in Gainesville, Florida after Richard Spencer’s speech there last week was only grazed by the bullet fired by a neo-Nazi from Texas.

In an interview with Vice, the man they are calling Alan to protect his identity had little time to process what happened when the trio of white supremacists first rolled up to him and his friends after the speech and the aftermath of being shot at.

After traveling from another nearby Florida city to protest the white nationalist figurehead’s speech, Alan and his friends were waiting to catch a bus back home when a car pulled up to them, asking them if they’d “seen Kyle.” The phrase bears a resemblance to the Nazi salute “Sieg heil,” and is used to identify Nazis to each other.

When the three Nazis identified themselves with Nazi arm salutes, Alan took the baton he’d brought to the protest to their car because he felt like his “group was in danger”. They drove away, but paused up the street.

“Shoot ’em,” one of the men in the car said. Then Tyler Tenbrink, a convicted felon, reportedly stepped out of the car.

“I threw the baton on the ground and put my hands in the air,” Alan said. “[Tenbrink] pointed his gun at me, paused for a second, and then shot.”

In the moment, Alan could not tell whether or not the bullet hit him.

“It felt like someone blew air at me, on my stomach,” he told Vice. “My memory is that I got shot in the stomach. I was standing there with my arms up and got hit by a bullet.”

Instead, the bullet grazed him, and ended up in a RadioShack across the road.

On Monday, Tenbrink plead not guilty to attempted murder.

BREAKING: Tyler Tenbrink, accused of shooting into a crowd following Richard Spencer's UF speech, pleads not guilty to attempted murder pic.twitter.com/jc0iPsYQqE — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) October 23, 2017

Read Alan’s entire account of being shot by a white supremacist via Vice.