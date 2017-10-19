Quantcast
Facebook, U.S. News
Protester slams Richard Spencer: ‘Given how ugly all of you guys are, why do you think white people are supreme?’
19 Oct 2017 at 16:05 ET
During a post-speech question and answer session, white nationalist speaker Richard Spencer took a question from an audience member that brought laughs to the fired-up crowd — and to people watching the speech online.

“Given how ugly all of you guys are, why do you think white people are supreme?” the protester, whose face and identity weren’t revealed, asked.

“Are you actually looking at me right now?” Spencer asked.

“I do have eyes,” the protester responded.

Spencer then responded with a comment about the protester’s race and his own, saying he prefers “European beauty standards” and doesn’t find the protester’s “people” attractive either.

Check out some of the Twitter chatter about the question below.

Others reacted to Spencer’s speech in general:

