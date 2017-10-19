Protester slams Richard Spencer: ‘Given how ugly all of you guys are, why do you think white people are supreme?’

Noor Al-Sibai 19 Oct 2017 at 16:05 ET

During a post-speech question and answer session, white nationalist speaker Richard Spencer took a question from an audience member that brought laughs to the fired-up crowd — and to people watching the speech online.

“Given how ugly all of you guys are, why do you think white people are supreme?” the protester, whose face and identity weren’t revealed, asked.

“Are you actually looking at me right now?” Spencer asked.

“I do have eyes,” the protester responded.

Spencer then responded with a comment about the protester’s race and his own, saying he prefers “European beauty standards” and doesn’t find the protester’s “people” attractive either.

Check out some of the Twitter chatter about the question below.

"Given how ugly all you guys are, why do you think white people are supreme?" "I'm not sure I find your people attractive," Spence says. — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) October 19, 2017

"Given how ugly you guys are, why do you think white people are supreme?" You're doing great, sweetie — Madison MacDougall (@madisonmacc) October 19, 2017

TO THE STUDENT WHO JUST STARTED HIS QUESTION TO SPENCER WITH "GIVEN HOW UGLY ALL OF YOU ARE" I WANNA BUY YOU DINNER PLS HIT ME UP — Meggs (@meggs0131) October 19, 2017

SOMEONE AT THE RICHARD SPENCER THING AT UF ASKED “IF ALL OF YOU ARE SO UGLY WHY DO YOU THINK WHITE PEOPLE ARE SUPREME” pic.twitter.com/VCQT0PmHGe — baby blue🐝 (@N_akiah) October 19, 2017

Audience member asks #RichardSpencer: "Given how ugly you are, how can you say you're part of a superior race?" 🔥#SpencerAtUF — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) October 19, 2017

"Given how ugly all of you guys are, why do you think white people supreme?"

"Are you actually looking at me right now."

"I do have eyes." — Tessa Duvall (@TessaDuvall) October 19, 2017

This kid literally just asked Spencer “given how ugly all of you are why do you think whites are supreme?” 😂😂 — whoisfox (@FoxRoss) October 19, 2017

Others reacted to Spencer’s speech in general:

Right now, Richard Spencer is explaining how he wants to create a white ethnostate in America. #SpencerAtUF — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) October 19, 2017

I, a half-Mexican son of an immigrant single mother, have accomplished more in my life than Richard Spencer ever will. I'm happy with that. — Jason (@TucsonFan4) October 19, 2017

Can someone please punch Richard Spencer — pav ☭ 🎃👻 (@MissPavIichenko) October 19, 2017

Richard Spencer speech at University of Florida? Fuck it I'm buying Wolfenstein. — halloween name 👻 (@dreldavles) October 19, 2017

Richard Spencer is not only dumb for what he supports,but he has no real message. “Race is the foundation of our identity” is all he can say — Grant Gregory (@GregoryGrind) October 19, 2017

#RichardSpencer asked if he is Christian. Says he is atheist. #News6 — Louis Bolden (@louisbolden) October 19, 2017