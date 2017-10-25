Psychologist says Trump should seek help for his ‘full-blown addiction’

The Twitter addiction scale is a fairly simple process, involving agreeing or disagreeing with two sentences on each of those six components. Agreeing scores a point; disagreements score zero. (If you’re hoping you’re not addicted, you want a low score.)
First is integration – how ever-present the behavior is in daily life.
1. I send tweets throughout the day.
2. I feel compelled to tweet my opinions on topics important to me.
Next is euphoria, whether there is a feeling of anticipation or excitement around the behavior.
3. I feel great when my tweets get a lot of attention.
4. I feel better after tweeting something that needs to be said.
Then we look at tolerance, the need for an ever-increasing “dose” of the behavior to achieve the desired “high.”
5. Recently, I find myself tweeting more and more.
6. I spend more time tweeting than I should.
After that comes withdrawal: feelings of irritability, stress, anxiousness, desperation and even panic that arise when not engaged in the behavior.
7. I get anxious when I can’t tweet out my thoughts on something.
8. I would go into a panic if I lost access to my Twitter account.
Next is conflict, the degree to which the behavior impedes relationships with other people.
9. I have had serious arguments with others over my tweeting.
10. My romantic partner says I need to cut back on my tweeting.
Finally, we look at relapse, the degree to which attempts to limit the behavior fail.
11. I have tried to cut back on my tweeting but could not.
12. I have tried to be more civil when tweeting but always go back to name-calling and negative comments.
Trump’s answers
It’s possible to discern from his behavior and public statements, and from media coverage of his tweeting, the responses Trump would likely give.
No. Trump does not spend more time tweeting than he should. While this may be debatable depending on what side of the political fence an observer is standing, Trump does not appear to be tweeting when he should be doing other things, such as meeting with advisers and other politicians.
Yes. Trump does appear to get anxious when he can’t tweet out his thoughts on something. He has been described as incredibly narcissistic with an insatiable drive to win (or get the last word in) at all costs.
Yes. Trump’s romantic partner says he needs to cut back on tweeting. In 2016 when asked what she would like to change in her husband, Melania answered, somewhat hesitatingly, “The tweeting.”
Yes. Trump has tried to cut back on tweeting but could not. Candidate Trump frequently mentioned on the campaign trail that he would likely cut back on his tweeting once he was president. He has not. Relapse is the sine qua non of addiction.
By this measure, President Trump’s Twitter addiction score is 10 out of 12.
Evaluating the scores
Scores 8 and above indicate full-blown addiction to Twitter. As with any addiction, a qualified health professional may be able to help. Self-help is also an option: Set aside times and places in your day where smartphone use is forbidden. Write up a social contract that lists acceptable and unacceptable smartphone uses and enlist a trusted friend to keep you accountable, meting out punishments and rewards as appropriate. Technology itself can help, too: Many apps are available for monitoring and limiting smartphone use. For example, President Trump could block his own access to Twitter on Saturdays, when he has sent some of his most inflammatory tweets.
Scoring from 5 to 7 indicates the person is at a crossroads regarding Twitter, and could benefit from setting limits on tweeting. People who score 3 or 4 are in pretty good shape. Those who score from 0 to 2 either don’t use Twitter or have excellent self-control; they can cross “Twitter addict” off their list of concerns.
It’s unlikely Trump will ever stop tweeting entirely. But if he takes his apparent addiction seriously, his tweets could shift in tone and frequency, becoming a kinder, gentler form of presence on social media.
Trump’s New Zealand ambassador ignites scandal with sexist remarks on his inaugural trip to Samoa
California student who made racist jokes about slaves beaten upon return from punishment
WATCH: Restaurant workers smack Jewish customer and tell him to ‘die in an oven’
Conservative nails why Trump fears the Russia dossier — and why it’s ‘ultimately irrelevant’ who paid for it
‘Can’t buy heart or class’: Internet slams Trump for boasting he ‘went to an Ivy league’ and is ‘very intelligent’
Under Trump, US passport value is plummeting
Trump’s voter fraud chief busted for copying debunked chain letter claims for anti-immigrant Breitbart column
BUSTED: Rachel Maddow reports that State Dept lied about Tillerson in Afghanistan
Man slugged by bystander for hurling racist abuse at mom and daughter who sat next to him
‘Rebel’ Jinger Duggar is straying from family’s strict Quiverfull cult rules: source
Psychologist says Trump should seek help for his ‘full-blown addiction’
25 Oct 2017 at 16:11 ET
Is President Trump a Twitter addict? He may not know – but he could find out, as could members of the general public concerned about their own use of social media.
Addiction, whether it’s to drugs, alcohol, exercise, sex or social media, is best understood as continuing a behavior despite its negative consequences for you and others around you. And, yes, people can be addicted to behaviors like tweeting. Anything that produces pleasure in a person’s brain can lead to addiction.
For a new edition of my book “Too Much of a Good Thing: Are You Addicted to Your Smartphone?,” I built on my work studying smartphone addiction to develop a Twitter addiction scale. It’s based on the six core components of any addiction: integration, euphoria, tolerance, withdrawal symptoms, conflict and relapse. These factors evaluate how much a particular behavior – such as drinking alcohol to excess, gambling or tweeting – is embedded in, and harmful to, a person’s life.
The Twitter addiction scale is a fairly simple process, involving agreeing or disagreeing with two sentences on each of those six components. Agreeing scores a point; disagreements score zero. (If you’re hoping you’re not addicted, you want a low score.)
First is integration – how ever-present the behavior is in daily life.
1. I send tweets throughout the day.
2. I feel compelled to tweet my opinions on topics important to me.
Next is euphoria, whether there is a feeling of anticipation or excitement around the behavior.
3. I feel great when my tweets get a lot of attention.
4. I feel better after tweeting something that needs to be said.
Then we look at tolerance, the need for an ever-increasing “dose” of the behavior to achieve the desired “high.”
5. Recently, I find myself tweeting more and more.
6. I spend more time tweeting than I should.
After that comes withdrawal: feelings of irritability, stress, anxiousness, desperation and even panic that arise when not engaged in the behavior.
7. I get anxious when I can’t tweet out my thoughts on something.
8. I would go into a panic if I lost access to my Twitter account.
Next is conflict, the degree to which the behavior impedes relationships with other people.
9. I have had serious arguments with others over my tweeting.
10. My romantic partner says I need to cut back on my tweeting.
Finally, we look at relapse, the degree to which attempts to limit the behavior fail.
11. I have tried to cut back on my tweeting but could not.
12. I have tried to be more civil when tweeting but always go back to name-calling and negative comments.
Trump’s answers
It’s possible to discern from his behavior and public statements, and from media coverage of his tweeting, the responses Trump would likely give.
By this measure, President Trump’s Twitter addiction score is 10 out of 12.
Evaluating the scores
Scores 8 and above indicate full-blown addiction to Twitter. As with any addiction, a qualified health professional may be able to help. Self-help is also an option: Set aside times and places in your day where smartphone use is forbidden. Write up a social contract that lists acceptable and unacceptable smartphone uses and enlist a trusted friend to keep you accountable, meting out punishments and rewards as appropriate. Technology itself can help, too: Many apps are available for monitoring and limiting smartphone use. For example, President Trump could block his own access to Twitter on Saturdays, when he has sent some of his most inflammatory tweets.
Scoring from 5 to 7 indicates the person is at a crossroads regarding Twitter, and could benefit from setting limits on tweeting. People who score 3 or 4 are in pretty good shape. Those who score from 0 to 2 either don’t use Twitter or have excellent self-control; they can cross “Twitter addict” off their list of concerns.
It’s unlikely Trump will ever stop tweeting entirely. But if he takes his apparent addiction seriously, his tweets could shift in tone and frequency, becoming a kinder, gentler form of presence on social media.
By James A. Roberts, Professor of Marketing, Baylor University
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.
About the Author
New Stories
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
Trump News
New Videos