Racist Wisconsin man chases and shoots at random black man after passing him on the street

A Wisconsin man has been charged with a hate crime for firing a gun and yelling racial slurs at a passerby.

Taylor Hill, of Oskhosh, was charged Monday with recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon as a hate crime, reported the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Police said the victim passed the 24-year-old Hill, who he described as “drunk and belligerent,” while walking late Friday.

Hill started shouting at him and then pulled out a gun, the victim told police.

He chased the victim to his car, shouting racial slurs, police said.

“You think you can come here and do whatever you want,” Hill said, according to the victim, and fired at least one gunshot in his direction.

The victim told police he had never interacted with Hill before and did nothing to provoke the attack.

Hill was arrested at gunpoint in a nearby parking garage.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, threatening police officers and bail jumping related to a 2016 drunken driving case.

Hill faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted.