Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Racist Wisconsin man chases and shoots at random black man after passing him on the street

Travis Gettys

31 Oct 2017 at 13:43 ET                   
Taylor Hill

A Wisconsin man has been charged with a hate crime for firing a gun and yelling racial slurs at a passerby.

Taylor Hill, of Oskhosh, was charged Monday with recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon as a hate crime, reported the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Police said the victim passed the 24-year-old Hill, who he described as “drunk and belligerent,” while walking late Friday.

Hill started shouting at him and then pulled out a gun, the victim told police.

He chased the victim to his car, shouting racial slurs, police said.

“You think you can come here and do whatever you want,” Hill said, according to the victim, and fired at least one gunshot in his direction.

The victim told police he had never interacted with Hill before and did nothing to provoke the attack.

Hill was arrested at gunpoint in a nearby parking garage.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated, threatening police officers and bail jumping related to a 2016 drunken driving case.

Hill faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders hold White House press briefing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+