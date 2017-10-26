Reddit shuts down ‘alt-right’ forums after Trump-loving user fatally stabs his own father

neo-Nazi protest (Wikimedia Commons)

Reddit announced on Wednesday evening that it was shutting down several neo-Nazi forums that promote violence — just hours after it was revealed that a Trump-loving Redditor had fatally stabbed his own father.

In an announcement posted on its website, Reddit said it was cracking down on violent content in a way that it hadn’t done before.

“Going forward, we will take action against any content that encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence or physical harm against an individual or a group of people,” the website wrote. “Likewise, we will also take action against content that glorifies or encourages the abuse of animals. This applies to ALL content on Reddit, including memes, CSS/community styling, flair, subreddit names, and usernames.”

Among other neo-Nazi communities, Reddit has shut down /r/pol,/r/nazi, and /r/DylannRoofInnocent.

The Daily Beast notes that the announcement “comes just hours after a Daily Beast exposé about a prominent poster on a Trump-themed subreddit who allegedly murdered his own father after he called his son a Nazi and a racist.”