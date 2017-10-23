Rep. Cummings calls on Kelly to apologize to Wilson: ‘It doesn’t take a rocket scientist’ to know he’s wrong

Rep. Elijah Cummings (MSNBC)

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Monday agreed with the women of the Congressional Black Caucus, arguing Donald Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly should apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) after he mischaracterized a 2015 speech she gave during an FBI dedication ceremony.

“I think it’s only appropriate,” Cummings told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “I mean, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist. All you have to do is look at the film of when she made the statement with regard to the federal building there in Florida and listen to that speech very carefully. It’s one of her best speeches I’ve heard, to be frank with you, of something of that nature. And she gave credit where credit was due to the Republicans and the Democrats.”

“I don’t know if you can do it any better,” Cummings continued. “She took no credit for anything that she had not done, unlike a lot of public officials. So, again, I think he owes her an apology”

“I think he needs to show an example for all, that is to say, ‘You know what, after I went back and looked at the film, I was wrong and I’m sorry.”

